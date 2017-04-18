Adam Sandler to perform at Treasure Island, first Minnesota gig in 20 years
Adam Sandler hasn't performed in Minnesota for more than 20 years, To be fair, the former "Saturday Night Live" star hasn't done much stand-up anywhere since he turned his focus on being the king of silly movies. That makes his just announced gig on the outdoor stage at Red Wing's Treasure Island Casino a significant event, especially when you consider the company he'll be keeping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|5 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Apr 4
|STALK THIS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC