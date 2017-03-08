Wisconsin's jobless rate dips below Minnesota's
The preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in Wisconsin, down from 4.3 percent in January 2016 and below the national rate of 4.8 percent. The rate in January is the lowest rate since January 2001.
