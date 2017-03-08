Winter storm headed to Minnesota on Sunday
Keep your boots on. A winter storm taking aim at Minnesota could dump 4 to 8 inches of snow south of the Interstate 94 corridor beginning Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|14 hr
|Julia
|10
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|14 hr
|Battle Tested
|8
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb '17
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Squidward1234567
|792
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC