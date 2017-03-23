Where Minnesota's delegation stands on GOP healthcare bill

As the House prepares to vote later today on repealing the Affordable Care Act, here's what Minnesota's federal representatives have been saying about the bill: In a statement this week, he criticized the bill for leaving millions without health insurance, cutting care for the most vulnerable and failing to provide relief to many southern Minnesotans, including farmers and small business owners. "To make matters worse, this legislation has the potential to make health insurance even more unaffordable for rural Americans," he said.

