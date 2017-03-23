Where Minnesota's delegation stands on GOP healthcare bill
As the House prepares to vote later today on repealing the Affordable Care Act, here's what Minnesota's federal representatives have been saying about the bill: In a statement this week, he criticized the bill for leaving millions without health insurance, cutting care for the most vulnerable and failing to provide relief to many southern Minnesotans, including farmers and small business owners. "To make matters worse, this legislation has the potential to make health insurance even more unaffordable for rural Americans," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Thu
|Obama could have WON
|273
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|16
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC