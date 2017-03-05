US officials to hold meeting on Alber...

US officials to hold meeting on Alberta Clipper pipeline into Wisconsin

State Department officials will come to Minnesota on Tuesday to hold the only public meeting on a draft environmental review for the final segment of Enbridge Energy's project to boost the capacity of its Alberta Clipper pipeline. The line carries Canadian tar sands oil across northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin.

