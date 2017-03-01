University of Minnesota to host conferences on informed consent in research
On Wednesday and Thursday, March 8-9, the University of Minnesota will host experts from across the nation to lay the groundwork for improving informed consent in research with human participants. The two days of conferences and training sessions are collectively titled "Frontier Issues in Research Ethics."
