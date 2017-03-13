Two Minnesotans Set to Represent U.S. in Special Olympics World Games
And Camilo Meija and Meghan Gartzke, both alpine skiers with intellectual disabilities, said they hope their journey is an inspiration to not only their loved ones, but the entire country as well. Meija and Gartzke are two of only 141 athletes who will represent the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Wed
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb '17
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC