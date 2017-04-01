Trump vows to 'fight' fellow Republicans who oppose his agenda
The latest Economist/YouGov Poll suggests that opinions of Ryan and the House Republicans, but not President Trump , have diminished after the GOP-majority House of Representatives failed to vote on the proposed health care legislation. The groups say they aim to shore up the president's sagging favorability ratings, build support for his Supreme Court justice nominee and loom as a 2018 election threat to lawmakers who oppose him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|22 hr
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Mar 29
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Mar 25
|Ariasb
|153
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Obama could have WON
|273
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC