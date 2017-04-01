Trump vows to 'fight' fellow Republic...

Trump vows to 'fight' fellow Republicans who oppose his agenda

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The latest Economist/YouGov Poll suggests that opinions of Ryan and the House Republicans, but not President Trump , have diminished after the GOP-majority House of Representatives failed to vote on the proposed health care legislation. The groups say they aim to shore up the president's sagging favorability ratings, build support for his Supreme Court justice nominee and loom as a 2018 election threat to lawmakers who oppose him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) 22 hr Ryancare Abandonm... 18
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... Mar 29 USS LIBERTY 2
News Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi... Mar 27 Arndt 2
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) Mar 25 Ariasb 153
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 24 fred 7
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Mar 23 Obama could have WON 273
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC