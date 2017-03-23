Transit funding fight puts all of Min...

Transit funding fight puts all of Minnesota at economic risk

14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The partisan fight over Twin Cities mass transit that did much lawmaking damage at the Legislature last year has roared back in recent days, more menacing than before. This time, federal, state and local funding for Metro Transit - both for new construction and operations - is "under attack," Ramsey County Commissioner Jim McDonough said.

