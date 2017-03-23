Transit funding fight puts all of Minnesota at economic risk
The partisan fight over Twin Cities mass transit that did much lawmaking damage at the Legislature last year has roared back in recent days, more menacing than before. This time, federal, state and local funding for Metro Transit - both for new construction and operations - is "under attack," Ramsey County Commissioner Jim McDonough said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|23 hr
|BRIGHTONE
|1
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Ariasb
|153
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Fri
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Obama could have WON
|273
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|16
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC