The Minnesotan left-wing economic mir...

The Minnesotan left-wing economic miracle continues, while...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

Last fall, I wrote about the strange case of Minnesota governor Mark Dayton, a left-wing billionaire heir to the Target fortune who came to power and reversed his Republican predecessors' Reagonomic idiocy, instead raising taxes on rich people, increasing public spending, and creating shared prosperity for the people of Minnesota. The results of the experiment continue to surprise and delight: unemployment is down to 3.7%, private sector earnings are up 1.5% to $891/week, 47,000 new jobs were added to the economy in the past year, and the state just declared a $1.8B budget surplus , even as Forbes ranked it 9th in its table of best states for business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Wed Good Yankee 11
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Mar 11 Battle Tested 8
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 3 Privileged Dayton 4
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb 14 chugs are still pos 12
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb '17 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,613,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC