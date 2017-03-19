State could lose $80M in public health funds under ACHA
Minnesota stands to lose $80a ...million in public health funding over the next five years under the new congressional GOP health care bill, a fact obscured in the larger debate that the measure has sparked over private insurance coverage and government health care programs for the poor. The American Health Care Act, which passed two U.S. House committees since its introduction last Monday, would cut $1 billion annually from the nation's public health system, money that is the core source of funding for childhood immunization programs, lead poisoning prevention and infectious disease monitoring.
