Small airports, many Minnesota towns, fear turning air traffic control into a business

Le Sueur, Minnesota USA - May 3, 2014: A bi-plane with fogger soars over a runway at a small rural airport in South Central Minnesota Mayors from small and midsize cities around Minnesota and the country are concerned about efforts to privatize the nation's air traffic control system, a move they fear would harm rural airports and communities. More than 100 mayors from all 50 states, including those from Winona, Albert Lea, Ely and New Ulm, sent a letter Monday to the U.S. House and Senate transportation committees, opposing renewed efforts to put the system in the hands of business.

