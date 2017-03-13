Sleeping at the Science Museum of Minnesota

Nearly 500 students in fourth and fifth grades from around the state were preparing to spend a night at the museum Thursday, March 16, 2017, and maybe even sleeping under the dinosaurs as part of Science Matters, a partnership between the Science Museum and Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery. Students explore museum exhibits, watch a film in the Omnitheater, aw well as participate in interactive activities and self-guided learning before getting into their sleeping bags.

