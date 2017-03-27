Senate wants $900 million in tax cuts
Senate Republicans said Wednesday that they are pursuing deep tax cuts of nearly $900 million over the next two years for students, families and those on Social Security. Their bill directs over half of those breaks - $633 million - to individual taxes, in large part by shrinking the lowest tax bracket over a quarter of a percent.
