Senate wants $900 million in tax cuts

Senate wants $900 million in tax cuts

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Senate Republicans said Wednesday that they are pursuing deep tax cuts of nearly $900 million over the next two years for students, families and those on Social Security. Their bill directs over half of those breaks - $633 million - to individual taxes, in large part by shrinking the lowest tax bracket over a quarter of a percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) 22 hr Repeal Explosion 17
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... Wed USS LIBERTY 2
News Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi... Mon Arndt 2
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) Mar 25 Ariasb 153
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 24 fred 7
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Mar 23 Obama could have WON 273
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC