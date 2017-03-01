Russia, Trump, Democrats a " investig...

Russia, Trump, Democrats a " investigate a em all: Carl M. Cannon

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

When Al Franken questioned Jeff Sessions at his January confirmation hearing, nothing about their exchange suggested Franken was laying a trap - or had any inkling that what ensued would prove so explosive. A Minnesota Democrat, Franken is known as one of the most liberal members of the Senate; Sessions, an Alabama Republican nominated as attorney general, was a staunch Senate conservative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Fri Privileged Dayton 4
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Feb 26 lolol 7
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb 14 chugs are still pos 12
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb 8 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) Feb 6 Squidward1234567 792
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC