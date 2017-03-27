Research consortium develops new classification and diagnostic system for mental disorders
A consortium of psychologists and psychiatrists has developed a new, evidence-based alternative to the mental health field's long-established diagnostic tools for the classification, treatment, and research of mental disorders, according to a University at Buffalo psychologist who is one of the co-authors of a paper that explains the groundbreaking approach. The Hierarchical Taxonomy of Psychopathology addresses what the authors say are limitations to the reliability and validity of traditional models like the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders , the American Psychiatric Association's authoritative handbook used by clinicians and researchers around the world to diagnose and treat mental disorders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Sat
|BRIGHTONE
|1
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Ariasb
|153
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Obama could have WON
|273
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|16
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC