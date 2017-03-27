Research consortium develops new clas...

Research consortium develops new classification and diagnostic system for mental disorders

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

A consortium of psychologists and psychiatrists has developed a new, evidence-based alternative to the mental health field's long-established diagnostic tools for the classification, treatment, and research of mental disorders, according to a University at Buffalo psychologist who is one of the co-authors of a paper that explains the groundbreaking approach. The Hierarchical Taxonomy of Psychopathology addresses what the authors say are limitations to the reliability and validity of traditional models like the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders , the American Psychiatric Association's authoritative handbook used by clinicians and researchers around the world to diagnose and treat mental disorders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... Sat BRIGHTONE 1
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) Sat Ariasb 153
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 24 fred 7
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Mar 23 Obama could have WON 273
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 21 Trumptard Abandon... 16
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC