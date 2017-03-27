Research consortium develops new classification and diagnostic system for mental disorders

A consortium of psychologists and psychiatrists has developed a new, evidence-based alternative to the mental health field's long-established diagnostic tools for the classification, treatment, and research of mental disorders, according to a University at Buffalo psychologist who is one of the co-authors of a paper that explains the groundbreaking approach. The Hierarchical Taxonomy of Psychopathology addresses what the authors say are limitations to the reliability and validity of traditional models like the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders , the American Psychiatric Association's authoritative handbook used by clinicians and researchers around the world to diagnose and treat mental disorders.

