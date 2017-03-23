Republicans seek to cut early educati...

Republicans seek to cut early education program

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Minnesota House Republicans took a defiant stance against Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton Thursday with a proposal to eliminate his flagship early childhood education program, close an arts school and remove multiple automatic budget increases for school programs. With a larger than expected $1.65 billion budget surplus, Dayton announced earlier this month that he wanted to put $175 million toward preschool programs in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... 3 hr BRIGHTONE 1
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) 13 hr Ariasb 153
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Fri fred 7
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Thu Obama could have WON 273
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 21 Trumptard Abandon... 16
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC