Record number of gun carry permits issued in 2016 in Minnesota
Law enforcement issued more than 71,000 permits to Minnesotans allowing them to carry a firearm in public, a record one-year total and a sharp increase from 2015, state officials said Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota was 265,728, the highest total ever reported in the annual data release by the Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
