Record number of gun carry permits is...

Record number of gun carry permits issued in 2016 in Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Law enforcement issued more than 71,000 permits to Minnesotans allowing them to carry a firearm in public, a record one-year total and a sharp increase from 2015, state officials said Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota was 265,728, the highest total ever reported in the annual data release by the Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Feb 26 lolol 7
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb 14 chugs are still pos 12
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb 8 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) Feb 6 Squidward1234567 792
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC