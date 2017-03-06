Record amounts of drugs seized in Minnesota
From Methamphetamine to prescription pills, drugs are being seized at an alarming rate in Minnesota. Illicit drug use threatens the safety and health of communities across the state as lives are lost and families destroyed by their use and abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Feb 26
|lolol
|7
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC