Qaeda confirms coalition strike killed top leader in Syria

Al-Qaeda has confirmed that top leader Abu Khayr al-Masri, believed to be the organisation's number two, was killed in an air strike by the US-led coalition in Syria. The 59-year-old terrorist leader was reportedly second in command to the leader of the group, Ayman al-Zawahiri, and a long time member of its secretive Shura Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.