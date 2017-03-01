Police are Investigating the Reported...

Police are Investigating the Reported Rape of a University of Minnesota Fraternity Pledge

A student at the University of Minnesota reported that he was raped by a fellow classmate when pledging the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. The victim, who was pledging Alpha Epsilon Pi at the time of the assault, told police that he was raped by one of the fraternity's members on Jan. 29 at the Marshall Apartments, an off-campus student housing complex in Dinkytown.

