Police are Investigating the Reported Rape of a University of Minnesota Fraternity Pledge
A student at the University of Minnesota reported that he was raped by a fellow classmate when pledging the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. The victim, who was pledging Alpha Epsilon Pi at the time of the assault, told police that he was raped by one of the fraternity's members on Jan. 29 at the Marshall Apartments, an off-campus student housing complex in Dinkytown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Feb 26
|lolol
|7
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC