Poland: Minn. man led WWII unit that ...

Poland: Minn. man led WWII unit that burned villages, killed civilians

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Poland will seek the arrest and extradition of a Minnesota man exposed by The Associated Press as a former commander in an SS-led unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians in World War II, prosecutors said Monday. Prosecutor Robert Janicki said evidence gathered over years of investigation into U.S. citizen Michael K. confirmed "100 percent" that he was a commander of a unit in the SS-led Ukrainian Self Defense Legion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) 13 hr What Next Crockett 12
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 11 Julia 10
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Mar 11 Battle Tested 8
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 3 Privileged Dayton 4
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb 14 chugs are still pos 12
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb '17 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC