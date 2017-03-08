Photos: Southeast Minnesota Day at the Capitol 2017
A group of students from Byron High School were among a large contingency of people from SE Minnesota getting a look at the renovated capital during SE Minnesota Day at the Capital. Minnesota State Senator Dave Senjem, left, meets with lobbyists affiliated the group, Journey to Growth, in his office at the State Capital Wednesday.
