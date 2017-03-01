New Ulm Diocese in southern Minnesota files for bankruptcy

" A Minnesota diocese filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, the 14th nationwide and third in the state to do so in the face of mounting claims of sexual abuse by clergy. The Diocese of New Ulm, which covers 15 counties in rural south and west-central Minnesota, said in a statement that filing for bankruptcy protection is the fairest way to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse while continuing its operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.