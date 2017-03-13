New Travel Ban Splits Minnesotans, Family in East Africa
Fardosa, who worked her way past the four armed guards traveling with KSTP's Farrah Fazal, said she hasn't seen her sister living in Minneapolis for 25 years. They were separated when they escaped to Dadaab refugee camp from Ethiopia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|5 hr
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|23 hr
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb '17
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC