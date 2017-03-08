New Hope officers injured in shooting...

New Hope officers injured in shooting sue gun dealer

Read more: Marshall Independent

Two police officers are suing the owner of a Minnesota gun store, alleging the shop sold a gun through a third party to a man who shot at them at New Hope City Hall. Officers Joshua Eernisse and Beau Schoenhard were injured on Jan. 26, 2015, when Ray Kmetz fired a shotgun into a group of officers outside the City Hall chambers, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

