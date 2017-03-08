Native American groups take oil pipeline protests to White House
Ray St. Clair of the White Earth Reservation in Minnesota carries an eagle head staff as indigenous activists dance and participate in traditional ceremonies during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the White House. A protestor holds a Resist sign as indigenous activists and supporters hold a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.
