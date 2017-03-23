Muslim civil rights group calls on public to fight bigotry
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is holding an event Saturday designed to get thousands of Minnesotans to stand up against hate. CAIR-MN's Executive Director Jaylani Hussein says there have been two incidents in the last week of Muslim women being followed in Minnesota.
