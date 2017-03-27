Motorcyclist dead after high-speed chase in Minnesota Wednesday, March 29

Motorcyclist dead after high-speed ch...

Motorcyclist dead after high-speed chase in Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a high-speed police chase on I-35W near Forest Lake Tuesday. A trooper attempted to stop a man on a 2013 Yamaha Racer at about 1:30 p.m. after he was clocked going about 120 miles per hour, but he fled.

