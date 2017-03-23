Minnesota's earliest tornado

The severe storm that uprooted trees, deroofed buildings and overturned a camper on March 6 in Pihl's Park, near Wells, actually included a tornado. A March 17 survey by the National Weather Service determined that the campground damage was the product of an EF-1 tornado one that struck earlier in the year than any other twister in the history of Minnesota.

