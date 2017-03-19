Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: Legislation Continues to Move as First Committee Deadline Nears
Today marks the first committee deadline in the legislative session. By midnight tonight, bills must be approved by policy committees in the House or the Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|9
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 11
|Julia
|10
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb '17
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC