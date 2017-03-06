Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: Budget Surplus and Sunday Alcohol Sales
With the first committee deadline rapidly approaching, policy committees worked overtime this week processing bills. There was also House floor action on two higher profile issues the Legislature is addressing this session: preemption of local governments from adopting wage, leave and scheduling ordinances and Sunday sales of beer and alcohol.
