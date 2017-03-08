Minnesota US Attorney Luger asked to resign

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-110500- /O.NEW.KARX.WS.A.0004.170312T2100Z-170314T0000Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 253 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. * THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL is expected later Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

