Minnesota Teacher of the Year candidates down to 37
Education Minnesota has narrowed down the list of 2017 teacher of the year semifinalists to 37. The teachers from around the state made the cut out of 132 teachers. A panel of community leaders will review portfolios again later this month to tighten the list down to 10 finalists and name the 53rd Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
