Minnesota should not be affected by Trump's rescinding Clean Power Plan
President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back clean power standards will likely have a minimal effect on Minnesota, since state policy - combined with changing energy economics - has already been leading utilities away from coal. Trump on Tuesday signed a much expected executive order aimed at rescinding former President Barack Obama's climate-change initiatives, including the Clean Power Plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mon
|Arndt
|2
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Mar 25
|BRIGHTONE
|1
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Mar 25
|Ariasb
|153
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Obama could have WON
|273
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|16
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC