Minnesota should brace for federal cuts
On the same day last week that President Trump asked Congress to slash federal spending in ways that would be sorely felt in this state, Republicans in charge of the Minnesota Senate announced their intention to cut state taxes by $900 million in the next two years. The news from Washington went unmentioned as Senate Republicans offered to give more than 80 percent of Minnesotans their first state income tax cut in 17 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Disturbing Mayo News
|5
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb '17
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb '17
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC