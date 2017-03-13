Minnesota should brace for federal cuts

Minnesota should brace for federal cuts

12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

On the same day last week that President Trump asked Congress to slash federal spending in ways that would be sorely felt in this state, Republicans in charge of the Minnesota Senate announced their intention to cut state taxes by $900 million in the next two years. The news from Washington went unmentioned as Senate Republicans offered to give more than 80 percent of Minnesotans their first state income tax cut in 17 years.

