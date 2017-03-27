Minnesota Senate passes internet privacy protections
Days after the U.S. Congress voted to loosen online privacy regulations -- potentially allowing Internet providers to sell customers' browsing data -- Minnesota lawmakers have pushed back with votes to tighten privacy protections within the state. The Senate took up the issue late Wednesday, during a debate over a broader economic development budget bill.
