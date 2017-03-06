Minnesota Senate failure hands Real ID effort big setback
The long-running effort to upgrade Minnesota driver's licenses so they pass muster for domestic flights hit a massive snag Monday, as the Senate defeated a bill to comply with the federal Real ID law. A handful of Senate Republicans who view the federal law as government overreach combined with all 33 Senate Democrats to sink the legislation on a 38-29 vote - at least for now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Feb 26
|lolol
|7
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC