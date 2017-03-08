Minnesota Sen. David Senjem's bill would double prices for e-cigarette smokers
Smokers who use vaping to quit cigarettes could pay $44 for what would typically be a $26 bottle of eliquid if a new tax bill is passed. The Minnesota legislature wants to impose a 30 cent per milliliter tax on eliquids for electronic cigarettes.
