Minnesota Sen. David Senjem's bill wo...

Minnesota Sen. David Senjem's bill would double prices for e-cigarette smokers

Smokers who use vaping to quit cigarettes could pay $44 for what would typically be a $26 bottle of eliquid if a new tax bill is passed. The Minnesota legislature wants to impose a 30 cent per milliliter tax on eliquids for electronic cigarettes.

