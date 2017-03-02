Minnesota Ranks No. 3 Among Best States
Minnesota employers and recruiters know it's difficult to convince people to move for a job to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but once here, many end up staying. Good schools, a relatively low cost of living and high median household income offer native residents and transplants alike ample opportunity for work and economic advancement in Minnesota, ranking the state second for opportunity .
