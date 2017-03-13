Minnesota plans public meetings for p...

Minnesota plans public meetings for proposed pipeline project

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has voted to hold a series of public meetings to get input on a proposed pipeline project. The pending Line 3 Pipeline Replacement Project by Enbridge Energy would be located at the Minnesota-North Dakota boarder near Hallock to Clearbrook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Mar 15 Good Yankee 11
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Mar 11 Battle Tested 8
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 3 Privileged Dayton 4
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb '17 chugs are still pos 12
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb '17 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC