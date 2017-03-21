Minnesota Nice Spice serves up flavor for a cause
Debb Masterson, founder of Minnesota Nice Spice , is clear about her company's goals. The proceeds from her line of organic seasonings - savory and sweet - all go to the Interact Center for the Visual and Performing Arts in St. Paul.
