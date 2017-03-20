Minnesota musicians hit SXSW music fest
A look at the Minnesota artists who traveled to Austin, Texas, to perform at the world's biggest music-biz convention. Gallery: Duluth's violin-looping singer/songwriter Gaelynn Lea played a total of six SXSW gigs, including an official showcase at Bethel Hall in St. David's Episcopal Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|7 hr
|CombOver Donald
|15
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 18
|Disturbing Mayo News
|5
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb '17
|chugs are still pos
|12
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC