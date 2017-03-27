Minnesota House, Senate send $542 million reinsurance bill to Dayton
The Minnesota House and Senate voted Thursday to spend $542 million to help protect health insurance companies against the cost of very high insurance claims - an approach Republican lawmakers say will keep insurers in the individual market and drive down premiums. The votes in both chambers of the Legislature were largely along party lines, with nearly all Republican lawmakers voting in support of the program dubbed "reinsurance", and most DFLers voting against it.
