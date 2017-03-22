Minnesota House Republicans propose $1.35 billion in tax cuts

Minnesota House Republicans proposed $1.35 billion in tax cuts Wednesday, directing money to farmers, Social Security recipients, student loan debtors, business property owners and a host of other groups. "The folks who haven't seen the benefit of these surpluses are Minnesotans, the same people who are responsible for those surpluses," said House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, referring to a state government surplus that currently stands at $1.65 billion.

