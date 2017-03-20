Minnesota House GOP plans tax breaks,...

Minnesota House GOP plans tax breaks, more road spending in $46 billion budget

Republicans in the Minnesota House said Monday they're aiming to pass a $46 billion budget for the next two years, focused on new tax breaks, more spending on road projects and cuts to state agencies. Lawmakers are still refining specific spending plans in House committees, but Republican leaders of those committees are all aiming for the same targets, including $1.35 A billion in tax cuts or credits and $450 million in new spending on roads and bridges.

