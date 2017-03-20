Minnesota House GOP plans tax breaks, more road spending in $46 billion budget
Republicans in the Minnesota House said Monday they're aiming to pass a $46 billion budget for the next two years, focused on new tax breaks, more spending on road projects and cuts to state agencies. Lawmakers are still refining specific spending plans in House committees, but Republican leaders of those committees are all aiming for the same targets, including $1.35 A billion in tax cuts or credits and $450 million in new spending on roads and bridges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|CombOver Donald
|15
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 18
|Disturbing Mayo News
|5
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Mar 15
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb '17
|chugs are still pos
|12
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC