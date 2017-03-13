Minnesota House approves $384 million...

Minnesota House approves $384 million reinsurance plan

The Minnesota House voted Monday to spend $384 million on a program Republican lawmakers say will help stabilize the state's individual health insurance market by subsidizing insurance companies and reducing their risk from high-cost patients. The bill's "reinsurance" plan would funnel money from state health care funds to insurance companies to help keep costs down.

