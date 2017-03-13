Minnesota hospitals don't back Republ...

Minnesota hospitals don't back Republican replacement bill

Star Tribune

Minnesota hospitals say they don't support federal legislation from House Republicans that would repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act. The Minnesota Hospital Association, which is the trade group for most hospitals in the state, says the bill in its current form would significantly cut federal funding that supports coverage for thousands of Minnesotans via Medicaid, MinnesotaCare and tax credits on the MNsure insurance exchange.

