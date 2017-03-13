Minnesota hospitals don't back Republican replacement bill
Minnesota hospitals say they don't support federal legislation from House Republicans that would repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act. The Minnesota Hospital Association, which is the trade group for most hospitals in the state, says the bill in its current form would significantly cut federal funding that supports coverage for thousands of Minnesotans via Medicaid, MinnesotaCare and tax credits on the MNsure insurance exchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|21 hr
|Good Yankee
|11
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Tue
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mar 11
|Battle Tested
|8
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb '17
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC