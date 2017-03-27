Minnesota high school cancels KKK play due to snapchat
Minnesota high school cancels play featuring characters in Ku Klux Klan garb due to outrage following 'insensitive' photo posted on Snapchat A Minnesota high school decided to cancel a production of a play featuring Ku Klux Klan costumes following backlash from students. A cast member posted a photo on Friday of the final scene of 'The Foreigner,' which features the costumes, on Snapchat with the caption: 'I think you're gonna want to come to the spring play.'
