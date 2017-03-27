Minnesota high school cancels KKK pla...

Minnesota high school cancels KKK play due to snapchat

Minnesota high school cancels play featuring characters in Ku Klux Klan garb due to outrage following 'insensitive' photo posted on Snapchat A Minnesota high school decided to cancel a production of a play featuring Ku Klux Klan costumes following backlash from students. A cast member posted a photo on Friday of the final scene of 'The Foreigner,' which features the costumes, on Snapchat with the caption: 'I think you're gonna want to come to the spring play.'

