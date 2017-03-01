Minnesota governor wants driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
Gov. Mark Dayton wants to enable undocumented immigrants to get Minnesota driver's licenses and he wants the Legislature's Real ID bill to help make that happen, he told the Pioneer Press on Tuesday. As they stand, both the House and Senate measures to bring Minnesota into compliance with the federal Real ID standards would bar the possibility of the administration creating licenses for people in the country illegally.
